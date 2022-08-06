Neighborhood Acting Company auditions to be held for ‘SpongeBob the Musical’

It was a hit on Broadway and the The Neighborhood Acting Company (NAC) is bringing it to the stage at the Wayne Performing Arts Center at the Wayne Central High School. SpongeBob the Musical.

With songs by various artists and a book by Kyle Jarrow. It is based on the Nickelodeon animated television series SpongeBob SquarePants and made its world premiere in June 2016 at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago. Following a month of previews, the musical opened on Broadway at the Palace Theatre in December 2017. The musical opened to critical acclaim and garnered twelve Tony Award nominations. A North American tour opened on September 22, 2019.

Now The Neighborhood Acting Company is taking on the fun-filled musical. NAC is looking for people who want to have fun and work hard. If you did theater in school and have not been back on stage in a while come and join in. This is a great show to get started back up with, according to the director. You need a positive energy and desire to entertain the audience. All backgrounds are welcome...whether you have been on stage a million times or want to just give it a try. NAC is truly a community theater. They do the shows to raise scholarship money and casts and crews become their own little communities. The cast can be a mix of older, younger adults and students, willing to hit the stage.

All shows are presented at the Wayne Performing Arts Center at the Wayne Central High School. This is a long standing relationship, dating back to the 70s.

The SpongeBob Musical performances will be held on November 11, 12 and 13. Auditions for that show will be at 6:30 pm on August 29 & 30 The Neighborhood Acting Company (NAC)If you have questions, email nactors@neighborhoodactingcompany.com give us your contact information and we will reach out to you.

The Neighborhood Acting Company began in the late 1970s with a few teachers from Wayne Central. It started as a way for teachers to get together and perform skits for each other, their students and their neighbors. The Wayne Central PTA was also involved in the productions.

Marian Wulfert, Nancy Jordan, and James DeMarte officially organized and incorporated the Neighborhood Acting Company in 1978.

Shows were performed from the early 1970s through 1983, when the group phased out for a few years.

In 1991, the group reformed with Marian Wulfert at the helm. NAC drew up a charter, wrote by-laws and applied for non-profit status. It gained its 501C-3 status in 2014 with the sole purpose of providing scholarships* for graduating seniors who participated in the shows in a variety of capacities: both onstage and behind the scenes. This was the vision.

Over its 35 year history, NAC has produced many broadway musicals, including: Something Rotter!, State Fair, Willy Wonka, Big Fish, The Pajama Game, All Shook Up, It’s a Wonderful Life, the Musical, Young Frankenstein, Monty Python’s Spamalot, Oklahoma, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, White Christmas, Ragtime, South Pacific, Seussical, Camelot, Hello Dolly, Oliver, Guys and Dolls, Annie, Li’l Abner, Fiddler on the Roof, The Sound of Music, The Music Man, Bells are Ringing, Annie Get Your Gun, Damn Yankees, Anything Goes, Finian’s Rainbow, The Boys from Syracuse, Kiss Me Kate, and Calamity Jane.

Presently, the Board of Directors consists of: President: Scott Measday, Vice President: Kendra Hacker, Secretary: Barb Midura, Treasurer: Michele Farnung, Board Members at Large: Morgan Bates, Jeremy Cummings, Tom Erb, Al Heary, Andy Kittleson