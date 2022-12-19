New Macedon Police Chief’s job in jeopardy after drunken incident at Flaherty’s Restaurant

On Saturday (12/10) at about 5p.m. Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to Flaherty’s Restaurant, on Route 31 in Macedon, for a report of a disturbance. There were reportedly no Macedon Police on duty at the time.

Macedon Police Chief Fabian Rivera was reportedly in a highly intoxicated state, had fallen over several times and cut his face open.

He refused to leave when confronted by restaurant employees and allegedly began threatening them. A call to 911 from the restaurant reported Rivera had a head injury and needed to be removed. When deputies arrived, an ambulance arrived and Rivera was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital to be treated.

While deputies and medical personnel were handling the situation, Rivera continued his tirades, reportedly stating the lower quality of Wayne County Deputies compared to the Rochester Police Department.

Rivera went from the U.S. Army to join the Rochester City Police Department, retiring from there in 2020, then becoming the Chief of Public Safety at Monroe Community College.

He started as the Macedon Police Chief in March 2020 after a review of eleven candidates for the position.

“The Town Board is aware of the incident involving our police chief this past weekend and are investigating,”said Macedon Town Supervisor Kim V Leonard.

She said the Board is awaiting the Wayne County Sheriff’s report of the incident before moving forward on any decisions.

Rivera said he is suffering from PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) from his combat years in Iraq and has already reached out for help.

Rivera, a Walworth Town resident, has decided to voluntarily take some unpaid time off after the incident.

Flaherty’s management, following corporate policy, said they could not comment on the incident. They opted not to press any charges from the incident.