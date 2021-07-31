New Micro Hotel and Kentucky Fried Chicken approved for Route 31 in Macedon

With their house right next door, Grace and Nicholas Zurich ran the old Wayne Motel at the corner of Route 31 and Wayneport Road in Macedon for decades. After the Zurichs passed on, the old motel was razed and part of the property became the current Auto Parts Store, with the remaining acreage up for grabs.

Indus Hospitality, a development company out of Rochester saw potential for growth on Route 31 in Macedon and leased part of the Newcomb convenience store on the northeast corner of Route 31 and Wayneport Road for the first Taco Bell location in Wayne County. Indus eyed the remaining Zurich property for a Windham Micro Hotel encompassing a three story 70 room hotel, with a Kentucky Fry location just east of the hotel.

The buildings for both the hotel and restaurant have been approved by the Town of Macedon and the projects are out for bid, with a possible opening date of December 27, 2021 for the Kentucky Fried Chicken building and later next year for the hotel.

Macedon Town Engineer, Scott Allen stated that the restaurant will feature a new, dynamic outdoor covered patio, and the hotel will have an outdoor patio area and landscaping.