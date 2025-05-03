New Sodus Point jazz venue looks to hit all the right notes

After sitting vacant for many years, the former Papa Joe’s restaurant on Greig street in Sodus Point has found new life thanks to a local resident’s vision and passion for music.

Charles Straubing opened the doors to “The Trestle” on Thursday, a journey that has been several years in the making.

Charles and his crew have been hard at work transforming the once rundown property into a sleek, unique new venue that will feature jazz and live entertainment throughout the season.

With several bars and restaurants already operating in the Point, Straubing wanted to do something a bit different. Inspired by memories of watching his father play live music and his own love of Jazz, Straubing set out to create a venue that could once again play host to creators and enjoyers of the genre.

“I just love jazz,” Straubing says. Enough so that he spent the past two years renovating and creating “The Trestle” to be reminiscent of clubs and listening lounges you’d typically find in big cities. Shelves filled with hundreds of vinyl records and walls adorned with art from his own collection, the venue is far from the typical bar you’d find here in Wayne County.

A newly renovated outdoor patio and stage will host live entertainment during the summer, allowing patrons to enjoy the views while listening to some of the areas top jazz musicians.

While the current plan doesn’t include a full food menu, Straubing says they may explore more options in the future. For now, a full bar with beer, wine, cocktails is available.

The Trestle will be open Thursdays-Sundays Noon-10pm and can be found at 8506 Greig Street (across the street from Captain Jacks) in Sodus Point.