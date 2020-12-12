New State Police Major, Troop E Commander, born and bred in Marion

“I knew I was going to be a police officer when I was 13 years old”, recalled Barry Chase. Perhaps following the lead of his ten year older brother Jim Chase.

Barry worked odd job upon graduation from Marion High School, including Doyle Carpet Services and edging his way into a position with Ginna Nuclear Plant Security. Barry’s first real law enforcement experience started as the only Marion Police Officer under then Marion Police Chief Bob DeToye in February of 1987. He quickly followed in his brother’s footsteps joining the Wayne County Sheriff’s office from 1987 to 1990.

In October of 1990 he again followed older brother Jim by reaching his goal of becoming a State Trooper, first training at the Walworth State Police sub-station before a transfer through Westchester County, Watertown and Syracuse. He returned to the Wayne County area at the Wolcott station in 1993, the Williamson post in 1994 and back to Walworth in 1998.

Barry moved up the ranks, becoming a State Police Investigator, again following the career of older brother Jim through the ranks. Becoming a sergeant began the steep climb through Lieutenant in 2013 and a Captain in the State Police in 2017.

Appointed as the Troop E Commander on November 25 of this year, the married Major father of two teens and two stepchildren, resides with his family in the Town of Webster. Troop E command includes Cayuga, Chemung, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne and Yates Counties.

Throughout his rise, Barry has built a framework of connections and friends. “It is amazing how many people you get to know,” said Barry. Numerous Troopers praised the new Major/Commander as a person with instinctive leadership and humanity. In one of his last posts out of Auburn, a fellow trooper had the flags and emblems of Auburn stitched together and framed, a prized possession now adorning the Major’s Office.

Chase could move on to the rank of Inspector, or perhaps a position out of Albany, but currently, at age 56, State Police has a firm policy of retirement at the age of 60.

“It has been a tough year for us. From bail reform, protests in July and August in Rochester, and then COVID hit,” stated the Major. Barry said his day encompasses a great deal of paperwork, personnel issues and being pro-active on education, meetings and issues. “You never know where the day will lead”.

His brother, Jim Chase retired almost a decade ago and resides in The Villages, a senior quasi-city in Florida and hits the golf course on a regular basis. “I don’t think that is for me,” quipped Barry.