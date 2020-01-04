New Supervisor named at Macedon Reorganization meeting

The Macedon Town Board meeting on Thursday, January 2nd, began with a statement from Councilman Dave Maul about the loss of his late friend, Paul Kenyon, long time Macedon Councilman and elected Town Supervisor, who did not live long enough to serve.

“I’d like a couple of minutes to recognize my friend and long-time colleague Paul Kenyon. I’ve served alongside Paul for 20 of the 25 years he was on this board. I learned a great deal from him, and we fought many good fights together. On rare occasions, we found ourselves in different corners on an issue, but usually I could talk him over to mine, or vice-versa.

Today was supposed to be the beginning of his crowning achievement — a term as Supervisor. A goal that I don’t think he long-ago set out to do — but one which he lately felt he was called to, in furtherance of service. If you trace Paul’s history back, you’ll find that service to others — his country, his faith community, his students, his professional colleagues, his constituents, and above all, his family — is a recurring theme.

In many conversations Paul and I had since he decided to run and ultimately won, I could hear the passion building, for things he wanted us to accomplish together, to leave the town in a better situation than he found it. Paul was denied the chance to work any further on Town issues directly, but rest assured, Paul…you succeeded in leaving the Town better than you found it. And his mentorship will stick with me and others, and guide our future behaviors.

Shortly we will appoint someone to fill the role of Supervisor. From a short list of potential successors, I’m not afraid to admit that I prayed for help in our decision. Would our choice be amenable to Paul, and to his family who will witness what comes next? I believe so. Godspeed, Paul.”

Maul also thanked Supervisor Pagano for leading the Town in that position for the last four years.

Following the comments, the Town Board, which included Dave Maul, David McEwen, Bruce Babcock, Supervisor Sandy Pagano, and newly elected Town Councilman Kim Leonard, approved a resolution to declare the four year Supervisor term as a vacancy from January 1, 20929 to December 31, 2023. All voted aye.

The second resolution of the evening, moved by Dave Maul was to appoint a Supervisor to fill the term from January 1, 2020 and ending December 31, 2020. Kim Leonard, Councilwoman was appointed as Macedon Town Supervisor for that term. Since one person cannot hold two elective offices, the Town Council seat was declared vacant. The Town Board will consider that appointment at their next regular meeting on January 9, 2020. The Board unanimously voted aye, with Leonard abstaining.

Retiring Town Supervisor Sandy Pagano remarked:

“Four years ago the town board asked me to run for Town Supervisor and the residents solidified that during my election. I was honored to serve. My fear upon the untimely death of Mr. Kenyon was that the Town wouldn’t have continuity for the residents, staff and county. I can honestly say I am pleased with the fantastic selection of Kim Leonard as Macedon Town Supervisor. I can leave rest assured the town is in great hands. I want to thank the town staff for their support, for they are the backbone of this town.”

Kim Leonard offered her thanks for the appointment.

“A sincere thank you to my fellow board members for asking me to serve as your Macedon Town Supervisor for the New Year 2020. It is such an honor, and I know Paul Kenyon will be watching over me. I look forward to serving our community. Let’s make 2020 a great year.”

Supervisor Pagano excused herself from the remainder of the meeting, and turned the meeting over to her colleague. The organizational meeting continued with Supervisor Leonard reading the Resolutions.

Town Board meetings will be held typically at 7:30 pm at the Town Hall, on the 2nd and 4th Thursdays of the month, unless otherwise noted. Employment policy and drug free workplace policy were approved.

The Times of Wayne County was designated as the legal newspaper, and JP Morgan Chase, Lyons National Bank, Genesee Regional Bank and M&T Bank were designated as Bank Depositories for the town. Mileage rate will be $.58 per mile or per IRS rate.

Many appointments were approved… including Paul Harkness as Director of EMS Ambulance, Dennine Leeson, Assessor, Assessment Review Board Chair – Tom Littlefield, Planning Board Chair – Doug Allen, Zoning Board Chair – Warren Jeffries, Building/zoning/Code Enforcement – Scott Allen, Police Chief – John Colella, Recreation Director – Jeremy Norsen.

Councilman Dave Maul was appointed as Deputy Town Supervisor.

The dates of Town Board meetings for 2020 will be Jan. 9 & 23, Feb. 13, 27, March 12, 26, April 9, 23, May 14, 28, June 11 25, July 9 (no second meeting), August 13 (no second meeting), September 10, 24, October 8, 22, November 5 (no second meeting), December 10 (no second meeting)

Elected Officials (including appointment of new Supervisor)

Town Supervisor – Kim Leonard (term expires 12/31/20), Town Council members: David Maul (term expires 12/31/23), David McEwen (term expires 12/31/21), Bruce Babcock (term expires 12/31/21), and a vacant Town Council seat TBD. Town Clerk – Karrie Bowers(termm expires 12/31/23) Highway Superintendent Christopher Countryman (term expires 12/31/23), Town Justice – Thomas Crowley (term expires 12/31/21) and Ronald Reinstein (term expires 12/31/23), Receiver of Taxes – Lorie Maul (term expires 12/31/23).

The meeting was adjourned at 6:30 pm. Next meeting will be held on January 9, 2020.