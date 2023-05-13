New York State Canal system scheduled to open May 19th

As warm weather returns to New York, Lock workers around the state are preparing for opening day of the New York State Canal system.

From checking and repairing large mechanical systems to the initial flooding process, work in underway across Wayne County and beyond to ensure another safe boating season.

Jeff Slowik, Chief Lock Operator in Macedon, says it’s "A slow, careful process that’s not without risk."

According to the NYS Canal Corporation, all portions of the canal system are scheduled to open for the season on Friday, May 19. There are no tolls or fees for recreational use of the Canal system this year

The Canal Corporation says they’re still seeking seasonal employees to help staff the locks and lift bridges well as landscape maintenance staff to help maintain the surrounding areas.

More information on job postings and hours of operation can be found by visiting their website at canals.ny.gov.