Newark/Arcadia Justice Michael Miller suspended after arrests

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Friday (6/12) of Michael R. Miller, age 53, of Linden Avenue in Newark for Felony Criminal Contempt in the First Degree and Stalking in the Fourth Degree.

It is alleged that Miller, the Justice for the Town of Arcadia and Village of Newark, was issued a Stay Away Court Order of Protection in Wayne County Court on April 29, after his girlfriend of four and a half years filed a petition in County Family Court. In her statements, the ex-girlfriend cited Miller even went up on her porch and was looking in her windows after their break-up in March.

It is alleged that Miller violated the Court Order and engaged the ex-girlfriend’s neighbors into allowing him to go into the neighbor’s backyards and observe the ex-girlfriend’s residence. He also reportedly used his secretary’s house, walking into her neighbor’s yards to further observe the ex-girlfriend.

It is also alleged he was seen observing the ex-girlfriend at her workplace and at her home.

Several witnesses confirmed the violations of the court orders during an investigation and the victim contacted Newark Police Chief, Mark Thoms.

The Times has learned that the ex-girlfriend was initially afraid the legal community would not go after, or prosecute Miller due to his position. The Times also learned several individuals in the law profession warned Miller about further pursuing the victim over the last several weeks.

The Wayne County District Attorney’s Office was contacted and instructed Newark Police to arrest Miller on the two charges.

Miller was arraigned in County Court, before County Court Judge John Nesbitt and was released on his own recognizance. His town and village justice positions were immediately suspended by the Seventh Judicial District, pending an the outcome of the case.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Town of Arcadia appointed Keith Benjamin as Town Justice. The Village of Newark appointed Galen Town Justice Carol Heald as their acting Village Justice.

According to Wayne County District Attorney Mike Calarco, a special prosecutor will be appointed to the case.

Miller, who is a practicing attorney in Newark, has been the Newark Village Justice and the Arcadia Justice for a decade. He is divorced with three children and became an attorney in 1993, listing Criminal and Family Law.

If convicted on the felony charge, Miller would also be disbarred as a practicing attorney in New York State.