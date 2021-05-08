Newark/Arcadia Justice Miller officially resigns

Michael Ralph Miller, the justice for both the Arcadia Town Court and the Newark Village Court, has officially resigned.

Miller was sentenced to three years probation in March after copping to a Misdemeanor charge of Second-Degree Criminal Contempt. Miller’s former girlfriend of four years claimed in a Family Court petition that, after the couple broke up in March 2020, she caught the jilted judge on her porch peering into her windows. The court issued an order in April 2020 for Miller to steer clear of his ex. But he couldn’t stay away.

Miller reportedly stalked his ex-girlfriend at work in violation of the order. He also talked her neighbors into allowing him to cross through their backyards so that he could observe her residence. After more than 10 years on the bench, Miller left the bench April 16 and has agreed to never again run for judicial office, according to filings by the commission. His term had been set to end Dec. 31, 2022.

Judge Miller has tendered his resignations to both judicial offices by letter dated April 1, 2021

“There is no room on the bench for a judge who is convicted of a serious criminal offense that arises out of stalking a former girlfriend,” Commission Administrator Robert Tembeckjian said in a news release. “The public can have no confidence in a person who violates the very law he is sworn to uphold. Judge Miller’s resignation and commitment never to return are entirely appropriate in these circumstances.”

In his letter to Arcadia Town Supervisor Jon “Chuck” Verkey and Newark Village Mayor Jonathan Taylor Miller wrote:

Dear Mayor Taylor and Supervisor Verkey:

I am writing to inform you that I am resigning from the positions of Newark Village Justice and Arcadia Town Justice effective Friday, April 16, 2021.

It has been my privilege to serve as Justice in your respective jurisdictions. Thank you for the opportunity to serve my community.

Sincerely,

Hon. Michael R. Miller

Filling in for Miller since his removal is Newark Village Associate Justice Keith Benjamin for the Town of Arcadia. Filling in for the Newark Village Court is Galen Justice Carol Heald. In the November election both positions will be up on their respective ballots.