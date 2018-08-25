Newark bar parking lot fight leads to one arrest, more to follow

The Newark Police Department responded to a fight in the parking lot at Tommy’s Boy restaurant at 1:45 AM on Saturday, August 13.

The fight apparently started between two patrons, and when security attempted to break up the fight, the security guard, Devin Hall was struck on the head with an unknown object. The fighting continued as others got involved. When patrols arrived, multiple people were fighting in the parking lot but dispersed as State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene. Security guard Devin Hall, was punched once or more times in the head causing him to be taken by ambulance to Newark Wayne Community Hospital where he was treated for a concussion. Security guard Zachary Powell was also assaulted and suffered serious injuries to his face. One other person is known to have been injured and is believed to have gone to the Geneva Hospital Emergency Room for treatment.

Bar customers were not initially cooperative as police investigated. Phone videos, broken beer bottles and one knife were secured as police continued to identify assailants.

On Monday (8/20) Newark Police arrested Kamel M. Davis, age 23, of 508 Vienna Street, Apt. #20 in Newark, Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a Class C felony. It is alleged that Davis participated with two or more persons in the attack on the two security guards working at Tommy’s Boy restaurant. Davis was initially arraigned before Village of Newark Justice Michael Miller and remanded to Jail on $5,000 bail /$10,000 bond. He reappeared on August 22, 2018 and was released on $5,000 bail.

The Newark Police continue to work with surrounding police agencies and expect additional arrests.