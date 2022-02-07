Powered by Dark Sky
February 7th 2022, Monday
Newark contractor charged with Grand Larceny in theft of $46,345.50

by WayneTimes.com
February 7, 2022

The Ontario County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (2/1) at 5:30 p.m. of Kevin Thomas Hall, age 38, of 1520 Welcher Road in Newark for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, following an investigation into events that transpired on or around January 9th, 2022.

Mr. Hall, a contractor, was hired in July of 2021 to build a garage for a resident in the Town of Phelps when he accepted a down payment totaling $46,345.50.

Mr. Hall never performed work for the victim, leading the victim to cancel the agreement and request the refund of the $46,345.50. Mr. Hall never refunded the down payment upon termination of services and did not have the victim’s money reserved as required by law.

Based on the circumstances of the investigation, Mr. Hall’s actions indicated that he stole the victim’s money and used said money for purposes other than the work requested by the victim. 

Mr. Hall was taken into custody without incident at the Ontario County Jail where he was arraigned during CAP court proceedings and released on his own recognizance. Mr. Hall will appear before the Phelps Town Court at a later date.

Local Weather

