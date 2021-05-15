Powered by Dark Sky
May 15, 2021
Newark couple arrested after four-year-old suffers serious injuries

by WayneTimes.com
May 15, 2021

State Police Investigators out of Lyons, along with Newark Village Police Investigators were called concerning serious injuries to a four year-old girl residing with her mother on North Main Street in Newark back on March 29.

The girl was initially taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital, but transferred to Strong Memorial Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. The four year-old suffered a spiral arm fracture, contusions and bruises.

Following the investigation, Brandin R. Butler, age 31, of  29 Atwater Street in Port Gibson, the boyfriend of the girl’s mother, Brittany D. Orlopp, age 31, of  311 West Miller Street in Newark were both arrested on Friday (5/7).

Butler claimed he was watching the children when the little girl fell from a bed while he was not in the room. Doctors decided the injuries were not consistent with a fall from a bed. Orlopp was reportedly not at the home when the incident occurred.

Butler was charged with Endangering the Welfare of a Child as a result of the girl’s injuries. Orlopp was charged with two counts of Endangering the Welfare of a Child after it was learned that neither she, nor Butler sought immediate medical care for the child until many hours after the incident.

Orlopp was hit with the additional charge after it was deemed that the child also suffered from malnutrition and dehydration.

Both Butler and Orlopp were taken to centralized arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court on May 19.

The four year-old girl is currently in foster care and another child is in the custody of a grandmother.

Both Butler and Orlopp are still residing at 311 West Miller Street, Apt. 2 in Newark.

