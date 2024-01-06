Newark/Lyons mourn former Police Chief Dick Bogan

Former Newark and Lyons Police Chief Richard (Dick) Bogan, age 71, died on Sunday, December 31, 2023, surrounded by family.

Dick was born on April 24, 1952, in Utica, NY, as the son of Michael and Hannah (McCarthy) Bogan. Growing up in the area, he completed his education at Pal-Mac High School, graduating in the class of 1970. Post-graduation, he pursued studies at Finger Lakes Community College before starting as an apprentice electrician at Eastman Kodak.

His journey in law enforcement began in 1976 when he joined the Newark Police Department, influenced by his uncle who served as a transit police officer in New York City. Rising through the ranks, he retired in 2008 as the Police Chief. Following this tenure, he assumed the role of Chief of Police for Lyons, NY, serving until 2016.

Later, Dick took on the responsibility of code enforcement officer for Lyons, while concurrently managing his electrical contracting business during his law enforcement career.