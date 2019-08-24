Breaking/Featured
Newark man accused of beating 72 year-old father with a bat
Newark Village Police responded to 112 West Maple Street in Newark on Monday (8/19) at noon for a report of a domestic assault.
Miguel Gonzalez Jr., age 32, reportedly beat his 72 year-old father with a wooden bat on the left leg and arms. The injuries occurred as Miguel Sr, took a defensive stand preventing strikes to the his head. Miguel Sr., suffered contusions and bruises and was taken to Newark-Wayne Community Hospital for treatment. The incident occurred inside the family home.
Miguel Gonzalez Jr., was taken to centralized arraignment on charges of Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree. He was remanded to jail on $1500 cash/$3000 bond and appear in Newark Village Court on Friday (8/23) for a preliminary hearing.
A Stay Away Order of Protection was issued for the father.
