Newark man arrested for Child Porn and Forcible Touching

State Police Investigators out of Lyons reported the arrest on Monday (4/3) of Jonathan R. Pierce, age 23, of 816 Church Street in the Village of Newark for two separate cases.

In the first case, Pierce was charged with Forcible Touching: Intimate Parts involving the younger sister of an ex-girlfriend that was reported under the age of 16.

The second case, reported by the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children, involved a search warrant back on June 1st in 2022 where state police searched Pierce’s home and social media accounts and discovered hundreds of child pornography images. He was charged with three counts of Felony Promotion of Sexual Performance by a Child Under the Age of 17.

Pierce was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released with an Order of Protection for the victim.