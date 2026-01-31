Newark man arrested for sending indecent images and texts to 12 year-old Canadian girl

Canadian Police conducted an investigation after a 12 year-old girl was sent inappropriate images and texts through the gaming social media site Roblox.

They discovered the images and texts were coming from a man residing in Newark and contacted the State Police out of Lyons.

Following an investigation State Police Investigators out of Lyons on Tuesday (1/27) morning, Brayden J. Bergfjord, age 21, residing at 507 North Main Street in Newark was taken into custody for Felony Disseminate Indecent Material to Minors First Degree.

Bergfjord was taken to the Wayne County Jail for CAP Court arraignment and released to appear in Newark Village Court.

Meanwhile, a search warrant was issued for Bergfjord’s phone, and electric devices.