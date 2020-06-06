Newark man arrested on Virginia charges involving Child Pornography

On Wednesday, May 27, the Village of Newark Police Department arrested Matthew S. Holland, age 27, of Washington Street, in Newark and turned over to the Wayne County Office of Sheriff – Correctional Facility for arraignment as an out of state fugitive.

Mr. Holland was secured on the out of state warrants from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department in Leesburg, Virginia. Holland has arrest warrants for: the Felony Violation, Virginia code: Produce or Make Child Pornography and the Felony Violation, Virginia code: While Being a Person 18 years of age or older, Use a Communications System or Another Electronic Means, for the Purposes of Soliciting, with Lascivious Intent-Minor.

The Loudoun Sheriff’s office became aware in March that Holland used the social media messaging app site Snapchat to contact a juvenile in Virginia. Holland used a fake profile pretending to be a teenager and coerced the juvenile female to send him explicit photos of herself.

Once he did this he allegedly then threatened the girl to send more photos, telling her if she refused he would spread them on the internet

The girl told her family, who then contacted the Police Special Victim’s Unit.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Holland has waived extradition.

Anyone having information regarding Mr. Holland or his studio Illumination Images Photography, 513 West Union Street, Newark NY please contact the Village of Newark Police Department at (315) 331-3701.