Breaking/Featured
Newark man arrested on Virginia charges involving Child Pornography
On Wednesday, May 27, the Village of Newark Police Department arrested Matthew S. Holland, age 27, of Washington Street, in Newark and turned over to the Wayne County Office of Sheriff – Correctional Facility for arraignment as an out of state fugitive.
Mr. Holland was secured on the out of state warrants from the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department in Leesburg, Virginia. Holland has arrest warrants for: the Felony Violation, Virginia code: Produce or Make Child Pornography and the Felony Violation, Virginia code: While Being a Person 18 years of age or older, Use a Communications System or Another Electronic Means, for the Purposes of Soliciting, with Lascivious Intent-Minor.
The Loudoun Sheriff’s office became aware in March that Holland used the social media messaging app site Snapchat to contact a juvenile in Virginia. Holland used a fake profile pretending to be a teenager and coerced the juvenile female to send him explicit photos of herself.
Once he did this he allegedly then threatened the girl to send more photos, telling her if she refused he would spread them on the internet
The girl told her family, who then contacted the Police Special Victim’s Unit.
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Department, Holland has waived extradition.
Anyone having information regarding Mr. Holland or his studio Illumination Images Photography, 513 West Union Street, Newark NY please contact the Village of Newark Police Department at (315) 331-3701.
Latest News
Community steps up to salute Sodus Seniors
On Saturday, May 30th, Captain Jack’s in Sodus Point, organized a special event to honor the Sodus Class of 2020,...
South Butler Still Needs Help
Since our last edition of The Times, readers have responded to the pleas of the South Butler Nostalgia Dragway and...
Virus-proofing sports facilities presents a big challenge
By Dave Campbell AP Sports Writer MINNEAPOLIS (AP) The jersey-wearing camaraderie. The scent of sizzling sausages. The buzz before a...
Recent Obituaries
Rodriguez, Maria
NEWARK: Our beloved Maria Rodriguez, from Newark, NY, 98 years young, born in Puerto Rico November 20, 1921. Mother of...
Smith, Lillie Mae
LYONS: Lillie Mae Smith 92, died Sunday May 31, 2020 at the Wayne County Home. Graveside service Wednesday June 10,...
Fischette Jr., David M.
LYONS: David M. Fischette Jr., 30, died tragically on Sunday, May 31, 2020. Due to current restrictions a celebration of...