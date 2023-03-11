Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
March 12th 2023, Sunday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • MON 13
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 14
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 15
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 16
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • SAT 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Newark Man Charged with Attempted Murder

by WayneTimes.com
March 11, 2023

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (3/6) at 9 p.m. of Chet A. Dewolf, age 22, of Hope Ave in the Village of Newark, following a disturbance at Norsen Park on Pulver Road in the Town of Arcadia. 

DeWolf was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree. More charges may be pending.

It is alleged, that while at a location in the Town of Arcadia, Dewolf attacked a female acquaintance, that police stated was not in a romantic relationship with DeWolf, slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times. He then fled the area leaving the female victim.

The female victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight in critical condition. It was reported on Wednesday that the girl would need another surgery and remains in critical condition.

Dewolf was located at a separate location a short time later and taken into custody. He was committed to the Wayne County for CAP Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on  $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted by Newark Police Department, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Newark Arcadia Ambulance, Mercy Flight, Fairville Fire Department and Wayne County E911.

On Wednesday (3/8) at 7 p.m. Dewolf was again arrested after another female came forward stating that the day before the female stabbing incident, on March 4th, he attempted to strangle her during an incident. 

In this case he was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree and remanded back to the Wayne County Jail.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Sharlow, Morris (Morey) F. 

MARION/OGDENSBURG: Morris (Morey) F. Sharlow, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY and formerly from Marion, NY passed away on Sunday March 5th, 2023, at Upstate Community Hospital in Syracuse, NY. His wish for no calling hours will be honored. Arrangements for cremation are under the direction and care of Stevens Funeral Home in Marion, NY. There […]

Read More
DeVolder, Richard Charles

NEWARK: Richard C. DeVolder, 89, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at Newark Manor Nursing Home.  In honor of Richard’s wishes all services will remain private. Burial in Newark Cemetery.  In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Laurel House, 224 Fair Street, Newark, NY 14513 or Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square