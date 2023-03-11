Newark Man Charged with Attempted Murder

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff reported the arrest on Monday (3/6) at 9 p.m. of Chet A. Dewolf, age 22, of Hope Ave in the Village of Newark, following a disturbance at Norsen Park on Pulver Road in the Town of Arcadia.

DeWolf was charged with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree and Assault in the First Degree. More charges may be pending.

It is alleged, that while at a location in the Town of Arcadia, Dewolf attacked a female acquaintance, that police stated was not in a romantic relationship with DeWolf, slitting her throat and stabbing her multiple times. He then fled the area leaving the female victim.

The female victim was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight in critical condition. It was reported on Wednesday that the girl would need another surgery and remains in critical condition.

Dewolf was located at a separate location a short time later and taken into custody. He was committed to the Wayne County for CAP Court and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on $25,000 cash/$50,000 bond.

The Wayne County Office of the Sheriff was assisted by Newark Police Department, Wayne County Advanced Life Support, Newark Arcadia Ambulance, Mercy Flight, Fairville Fire Department and Wayne County E911.

On Wednesday (3/8) at 7 p.m. Dewolf was again arrested after another female came forward stating that the day before the female stabbing incident, on March 4th, he attempted to strangle her during an incident.

In this case he was charged with Strangulation in the Second Degree and remanded back to the Wayne County Jail.