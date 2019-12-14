Newark man charged with Manslaughter in connection with drug death of woman in Phelps

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson reported the arrest on Wednesday (12/11) of Jason J. Lewis, age 41, of 212 Fillmore Street in Newark, for Manslaughter in the 2nd degree, a Class C Felony, on 12/11/19 in connection to a death caused by the use of narcotics in the Town of Phelps on 12/11/19.

On Wednesday (12/11), at approximately 5:00 in the morning, EMS and Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the Town of Phelps for the reported unresponsive female. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a female in cardiac arrest and learned that she had recently used narcotics. Despite lifesaving measures, the female was pronounced deceased.

An investigation into the death and source of the narcotics was commenced by the Ontario County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators were able to identify Jason Lewis, as a possible source of the narcotics that were used by the deceased female. Lewis was located outside his residence in the Village of Newark and transported back to Canandaigua where he was interviewed.

Based upon that interview, along with physical evidence collected at the scene of the death and from Lewis, investigators determined that Lewis did sell Fentanyl, a controlled substance, to the victim at her residence during the early morning hours of December 11th and the use of that Fentanyl did cause her death. After conferring with Ontario County District Attorney Ritts, investigators arrested and charged Lewis with Manslaughter in the 2nd Degree.

Lewis was arraigned at Ontario County CAP and remanded to the Ontario County Jail without bail due to two prior felony convictions. He will reappear in Phelps Town Court at a later date. Additional charges against Lewis will be considered by the Ontario County Grand Jury at a later date.