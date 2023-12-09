Newark man found guilty in 2021 murder

Wayne County District Attorney Michael D. Calarco, announced on Wednesday (12/6) that Michael Robinson, age 49, formerly Union Street in Newark was convicted of Felony Murder 2nd Degree and Felony Robbery in the 1st Degree following a jury trial.

The conviction stems from an incident where Torey Mathis, was located deceased in his apartment at Houses Motel, State Route 31 in the Town of Arcadia, on June 7th 2021.

After a 20 month investigation that included Detectives from the Sheriff’s Office, New York State Police, Newark Police Department and the Wayne County DA’s Office, an arrest in the case was possible.

Robinson was arrested on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 and remanded to jail without bail. His trial jury selection started on Monday and by Tuesday deliberations began. The verdict came in at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, with no one testifying for the defense. Robinson faces 25 years to life with sentencing adjourned until February 7th, 2024.