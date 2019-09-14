Newark man gets two DWIs in two days

A Village of Newark man managed to get arrested two times within three days for Driving While Intoxicated.

Newark Village Police received a complaint of a disturbance on Tuesday (9/10) at 1 a.m.. The responding officer found a pick-up truck with its headlights on in the Wegman’s parking lot.

The driver, heavily intoxicated, was located inside the Wegman’s store, admitted it was his truck and he drove it over to the store.

Edward Timblin, age 56, of 436 West Union Street was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC (Driving While Intoxicated) and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .32%; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, having his license suspended on August 30, 2019 for an Alcohol Offense, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Timblin was taken to the hospital to be checked out, due to his high blood alcohol level. He will appear in Newark Village Court on September 18.

On Wednesday (9/11) at 11:45 p.m. Newark Police again received a report of a man in a blue pick-up truck doing donuts (spinning his vehicle) in the roadway.

The vehicle was spotted by police on West Union Street and observed the driver had no seat belt and performed an Improper Signal, while attempting to pull into his driveway.

Timblin was taken into custody and charged with DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .34%. He was additionally charged with an additional Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.

Timblin was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond.