Breaking/Featured
Newark man gets two DWIs in two days
A Village of Newark man managed to get arrested two times within three days for Driving While Intoxicated.
Newark Village Police received a complaint of a disturbance on Tuesday (9/10) at 1 a.m.. The responding officer found a pick-up truck with its headlights on in the Wegman’s parking lot.
The driver, heavily intoxicated, was located inside the Wegman’s store, admitted it was his truck and he drove it over to the store.
Edward Timblin, age 56, of 436 West Union Street was subsequently arrested for DWI/BAC (Driving While Intoxicated) and Aggravated DWI with a blood alcohol level of .32%; Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree, having his license suspended on August 30, 2019 for an Alcohol Offense, Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.
Timblin was taken to the hospital to be checked out, due to his high blood alcohol level. He will appear in Newark Village Court on September 18.
On Wednesday (9/11) at 11:45 p.m. Newark Police again received a report of a man in a blue pick-up truck doing donuts (spinning his vehicle) in the roadway.
The vehicle was spotted by police on West Union Street and observed the driver had no seat belt and performed an Improper Signal, while attempting to pull into his driveway.
Timblin was taken into custody and charged with DWI/BAC and Aggravated DWI, with a blood alcohol level of .34%. He was additionally charged with an additional Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the First Degree and Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle in the Second Degree.
Timblin was taken to centralized arraignment and remanded to jail on $5000 cash/$10,000 bond.
Latest News
Pal-Mac’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner returns December 14, 15
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner! While...
Erie Armada celebrates past and looks to future of canal
The Erie Armada is set to debut Saturday, September 21, in Macedon Canal Park, with an immersive experience that combines...
This Week in High School Sports
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Tuesday, September 12 Williamson 4, Wheatland-Chili 1 Geneva 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1 Sodus 3, North...
Recent Obituaries
Cramer, Esther
PALMYRA: Died on Friday, September 13, 2019 at the age of 100. Please join the family for a graveside committal...
Lancaster, Elizabeth A.
ONTARIO: Elizabeth passed away on September 11, 2019 at age 52. She is survived by her loving husband of 29...
Brownell, Dorothy M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Wednesday) September 11, 2019 at the age of 94. Predeceased by her husband: Clark L....