Newark Mom’s message to graduates: “Don’t Drink and Drive”

Gail DeFisher has a message.

It has been 36 years since a 17 year-old girl was speeding down the road in front of the DeFisher house on her graduation day from Newark High School. The girl had been to several parties that day. Later it was determined that she had been drunk driving. She admitted that she did not even know she had hit anything, until someone riding with her told her.

Gail’s son “Stevie” at age 12 was a great kid – with a smile always on his face. “He was always full of life and out enjoying life. Even when he got hurt playing baseball in Little League, he still went out to play, even with a crutch,” said his Mom.

She remembered how he loved to ride his bicycle, play pitcher for his baseball team, go camping and fishing with the family. He had a lot of friends.

Gail reminisced about her haunting memories of the car crash, as she sends a yearly message to high school graduates – Don’t Drink and Drive!

Three little boys, Stevie and his two friends, Todd Peters and Ron Desyne, who lived on the next street, were all riding their bikes, just after dinner. Gail and her husband Pete were just wrapping up the barbecue dinner that Stevie had already finished. They told him he could go ride his bike for a while. They watched as he went down their street to the next corner. In a short time, Gail said that they thought to call him in and maybe go get some ice cream.

It was then, as they looked down their street, they saw a car speeding by. Gail only remembers finding herself sitting in the middle of the road, stunned and not really knowing what had happened. She was in shock. Her husband Pete told her that, as he ran to the scene, he thought he saw a woman in a white dress pick Stevie up and carry him away. No such woman was there.

The car that ran their boy down, did turn back around and return to the scene.

The police were called, Stevie was taken to the hospital, but would never come home. Stevie was born in April of 1971…he died on a graduation night in June of 1983.

Surviving the young man, besides his mother and father were two older brothers, Tim and Keith. With the many years sincehis death behind them,