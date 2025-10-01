Newark police arrest suspect in Homicide investigation

The Newark Police Department, after a joint investigation with the NY State Police, has arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide in the village of Newark.

On September 30, 2025, officers were alerted to information regarding a possible homicide. A caller reported overhearing a conversation indicating that an individual had been killed and the body disposed of in the Sodus area.

An investigation was initiated and Officers subsequently located Jared C. Nesmith, age 35, of Newark, NY, walking in the village. Nesmith attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended without incident. He was transported to the Newark Police Department for questioning.

During an interview with Nesmith, information was developed regarding the transportation of the body to the Zurich Bog Trail. The New York State Police K9 Unit responded to the area and successfully located the remains. Newark Police Department were assisted by the New York State Police Forensic Identification Unit at the scene.

As a result of the investigation, Jared C. Nesmith has been charged with the following:

Murder in the Second Degree (A-1 Felony)

Tampering With Physical Evidence (E Felony)

Concealment of a Human Corpse (E Felony)

Nesmith will be arraigned at Wayne County Jail later this morning. The investigation remains active.

The Newark Police Department is retaining lead jurisdiction in the case, with continued assistance from the New York State Police and partner agencies.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Newark Police Department at (315) 331-3701 or call the non-emergency line at (315)-946-9711.

Follow-up news inquiries can be made to NY State Police Public Information Officer Lynnea Crane