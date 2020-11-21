Newark Police nab woman stealing cars

“We knew who, it was just putting the case together,” said Newark Police Chief Mark Thoms. He added it was “solid investigating” that led to the arrest on Wednesday (11/18) at 9:54 p.m. of Lorainne I. DeJesus, age 21, of 1025 North Main Street in Newark.
It is alleged that over four different dates in October and November, DeJesus found five vehicles either left running, or keys left in the ignition at area businesses, or residents.
DeJesus used the cars and abandoned them after using them in what was believed drug runs, or to support a habit. The last vehicle taken on November 2nd was also damaged after crashing in the Town of Geneva. State Police out of Canandaigua investigated and charges may be pending.
Charges also may be pending from the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office for both Smith and an accomplish.
DeJesus was charged with five counts each of Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree and Grand larceny in the Third Degree. She was taken to centralized arraignment and will appear in Newark Village Court on the charges.
Chief Thoms reminds owners to never leave their vehicles running while running into a business and never leave the keys in the vehicle while parked at home. “It only takes a minute,” the Chief added.
