Newark Police Notice

Newark Police are investigating a

larceny from a local thrift store that

occurred on January 25, 2019.  We are seeking to identify the persons in these

photographs for

questioning. 

Any assistance would be greatly

appreciated. Call the Newark Police at 315-331-3701.

 

