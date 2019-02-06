Breaking/Featured
Newark Police Notice
Newark Police are investigating a
larceny from a local thrift store that
occurred on January 25, 2019. We are seeking to identify the persons in these
photographs for
questioning.
Any assistance would be greatly
appreciated. Call the Newark Police at 315-331-3701.
Latest News
Curling on the Canal sweeps back into Palmyra
The ancient Scots’ game of curling sweeps back into the Port of Palmyra Marina at Division Street on the historic...
Kelley School hosts Student vs. Staff challenge
During the fun and action-packed annual Student vs. Staff Obstacle Course Challenge January 25th at Kelley School, the staff team...
This Week in High School Sports
Boys Varsity Basketball Tuesday, January 29 Wayne 81, Geneva 64 W: Logan Blankenberg 29 points, 15 rebounds, 8 assists; Nick...
Recent Obituaries
Hickey, Thomas M.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest on (Monday) February 4, 2019 at age 55. Predeceased by his father: Thomas A. Hickey. Tom...
Markowski, Daniel A.
WILLIAMSON: Entered into rest peacefully on (Thursday) January 31, 2019 at age 84. Predeceased by son-in-law: Joseph LaMark. Dan was...
Harper, Elaine M.
WOLCOTT/NORTH ROSE: Age 78, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 after an extended illness. Elaine was born February 25, 1940...