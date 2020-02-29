Newark Public Library unveils new WARE book collection at reception

The Newark Public Library held a formal reception on the evening of Friday, February 28th to officially open to the public an extensive book collection that the Library has recently received from a local advocacy group. The WARE Collection, was received from and thus is named for, the group Wayne Action for Racial Equality (WARE) which is dedicated to ending racism and promoting racial equality. The literature included in this collection is an important part of the history of WARE and its tradition of sharing knowledge and promoting self- and community education. This collection of books was at one time managed by the Cornell Migrant Program, but following the cessation of that group, the collection was without formal management, and has been in storage of sorts with Jim Wood, a long-time WARE member. The Newark Public Library graciously received and actively enhanced this collection, seeking for both historical and contemporary authors of color, including African-American, Latinx, Native American, and other under-represented groups. The result is a robust selection for readers of upwards of 50 individual titles covering many topics and authors.

Wood reflected on the meaningfulness of the Newark Library becoming the new home of this important collection. “It is heartwarming to have gotten here,” he said, “that a public library would make it a specific thrust to focus on these important themes… racial equity, justice, and the acknowledgement of these issues in our culture.”

The expansion of the book collection was spearheaded by Peg Pelitano, Senior Librarian at the Newark Public Library, who is also an active member of WARE. She identified titles for inclusion in the collection based on recommendations by local collegiate scholars including Arlette Miller-Smith, Associate Professor at St. John Fisher College, and Jeff Tucker, Associate Professor of English at the University of Rochester.

Pelitano spoke to the goals of the new collection, stating, “We hope community members will take advantage of this opportunity to come to visit and borrow from the WARE Collection. Sparking dialogue and opening conversations that can lead to a better understanding of social justice and equity are one of the many goals of the WARE Collection.”

Reverend Earl Greene, the current President of WARE, has remarked on the permanency of the collection. He feels that it underscores the importance of discussing, respecting, and honoring the achievements of African Americans each day, and not only during Black History Month.

The Newark Public Library encourages members of the public to expand their interest in the topic of racial equality through attendance at the day-long “Cultural Humility” workshop on Saturday, February 29th. Interested parties should contact the Newark Public Library for registration.

By Casey Carpenter