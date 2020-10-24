Newark Schools appoint Interim Superintendent

With the departure of longtime Newark School District Superintendent Matt Cook, the School Board announced the appointment of retired Amherst Central School District Superintendent Dennis Ford.

Having most recently served as Interim Superintendent for the Victor Central School District from July 2019 until March, the veteran educator will work here until a new Superintendent is appointed to fill the vacancy created by Superintendent Matt Cook’s resignation after being appointed District Superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES October 15th.

Dennis Ford

Cook, whose last day on the job will be Oct. 30th, will work all next week with Ford to ensure a smooth transition. The Newark BOE is working with Dr. Vicky Ramos, the District Superintendent of the WFL BOCES, to begin the search process for NCSD’s next Superintendent.

NCSD Board of Education President Russ Harris said Ford is “extremely qualified” to be the Interim during this transitional period, including the fact he is familiar with the NCSD having previously worked here for 16 years before becoming Associate Superintendent of Schools in the Elmira City School District in 1989.

Ford and his wife, Angela, began their educational careers in Newark as English teachers. He taught English at what was then called the Newark Junior High School from 1974 until 1982 when he became Assistant Principal there, a position he held for three years. In 1985 he was appointed Acting Assistant Superintendent/Director of Special Programs. A year later he was appointed Principal of Newark Middle School, a job he held for three years.

While in Newark, he was also the founder, editor and feature column writer for the NCSD Newsletter from 1980-1984 and was a junior varsity baseball coach, modified basketball and football coach.

Additionally, he was actively involved in the community including as the play-by-play announcer for NHS football and basketball games for WACK 1420 radio and was a feature and sportswriter for the Newark Courier Gazette from 1979-1981. He also served on the St. Michael School Board of Education.

“What a unique opportunity I have just been given,” Ford said. “I get a chance in the absolute twilight of my career to return to the place where I met my wife Angela of 44 years, and where all three of my children were born. Angela and I have always had nothing but good thoughts about our time in Newark. I do look forward to seeing many people from the past but, even more important, I look forward to helping the Newark school community navigate the unprecedented challenges ahead.”