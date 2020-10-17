Newark Superintendent Cook accepts job with BOCES

Superintendent of Schools for the Newark Central School District since June of 2013, Matt Cook has accepted the position of District Superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES. As its Chief Executive, his myriad duties will include administering, supervising and evaluating regional support services and educational programs provided by the BOCES at the request of the 23 component school districts it serves.

“It’s been the greatest honor of my professional career to be able to serve this community,” he said. “Any success I’ve had here is a result of the team that I have been blessed to work with. They will more than capably carry Newark on to do great things in the future. I wish my successor all the best, as he or she will be stepping into a wonderful community and will work with a group of dedicated educators that care deeply about every student, every day.”

Cook’s last day on the job in Newark will be October 30th.

