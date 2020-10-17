Powered by Dark Sky
October 17th 2020, Saturday
Newark Superintendent Cook accepts job with BOCES

by WayneTimes.com
October 17, 2020

Superintendent of Schools for the Newark Central School District since June of 2013, Matt Cook has accepted the position of District Superintendent of the Onondaga-Cortland-Madison BOCES. As its Chief Executive, his myriad duties will include administering, supervising and evaluating regional support services and educational programs provided by the BOCES at the request of the 23 component school districts it serves. 

“It’s been the greatest honor of my professional career to be able to serve this community,” he said. “Any success I’ve had here is a result of the team that I have been blessed to work with. They will more than capably carry Newark on to do great things in the future. I wish my successor all the best, as he or she will be stepping into a wonderful community and will work with a group of dedicated educators that care deeply about every student, every day.”

Cook’s last day on the job in Newark will be October 30th. 

Recent Obituaries

Kendt, Jeremy F.

SODUS/NEWARK: Age 36, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 15th, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, Suanne Yonker. He is survived by his children, Kalie, Kamaron and Avyonna; father, Allen (Margaret) Kendt of Sodus; siblings, Brandy (Rob) Osorio of Palmyra, Jennifer (Todd) Luckenbach of Sodus, Joshua (Lindsey) Kendt of NY; grandmother, Dianne Price of […]

DeMarco, Joseph J.

MARION/NEWARK: Joseph J. DeMarco, 58, Entered into eternal rest on October 15, 2020 at Hildebrandt Hospice Care Center. Friends are invited to call on Monday, October 19th  from 3 to 7 PM at Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 E. Miller St., Newark, NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at […]

