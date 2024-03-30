Powered by Dark Sky
TODAY'S NEWSSTAND DELIVERIES DELAYED DUE TO SNOW

Newark teen caught with stolen vehicle after failed attempt to break into Walmart

by WayneTimes.com
March 30, 2024

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a report of a man  using a window punch to break the front door entrance door window to the Walmart store at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday (3/20).

Ian Axtell, age 18, of 109 Charlotte Street in Newark thought the store would be empty, but employees were inside working. At the time, Axtell was wearing a white painters suit, a Halloween mask and gloves as he entered the building through the one of the broken window panes, before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday (3/26), the Newark Police Department and the NY State Police located Axtell at his residence in Newark.

The vehicle Axtell was using at the Walamrt incident was reported stolen from 300 Charlotte Street in Newark. Troopers charged Axtell with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

 Newark Village Police charged him with Burglary in the Third Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Burglar Tools.

Records show Axtell was last arrested on Friday (9/29/23) for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, involving a stolen vehicle from Van Dusen Street in Newark.

 On the current charges Axtell was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Newark Village Court on April 17th.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Wood, Alan James "Woody"

WOLCOTT: Alan James Wood "Woody" lived in Wolcott NY his whole life. He was born July 8, 1948 to Dorothy O. Wood (2012) and George Richard Wood (2009) he was the youngest of 5 children Warren Wood (1968) Leslie Wood (2021) and survived by Joseph and (Debra) Wood of Red Creek and Lona Campbell of […]

Read More
Hotel Jr., John J. 

CLIFTON SPRINGS: Entered into rest on March 21, 2024 at the age of 64. He is predeceased by his parents, John Sr. and Alice Pelton; daughter, Jaime Milke. Survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Mary; daughter, Cindy Iannone; sons, Timothy Hotel and Lewis (Shawny) Milks; grandson, Christopher Iannone; several nieces, nephews, cousins, and […]

Read More
