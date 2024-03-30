Newark teen caught with stolen vehicle after failed attempt to break into Walmart

State Troopers out of Lyons responded to a report of a man using a window punch to break the front door entrance door window to the Walmart store at 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday (3/20).

Ian Axtell, age 18, of 109 Charlotte Street in Newark thought the store would be empty, but employees were inside working. At the time, Axtell was wearing a white painters suit, a Halloween mask and gloves as he entered the building through the one of the broken window panes, before fleeing the scene.

On Tuesday (3/26), the Newark Police Department and the NY State Police located Axtell at his residence in Newark.

The vehicle Axtell was using at the Walamrt incident was reported stolen from 300 Charlotte Street in Newark. Troopers charged Axtell with Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Fourth Degree.

Newark Village Police charged him with Burglary in the Third Degree; Criminal Mischief in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of Burglar Tools.

Records show Axtell was last arrested on Friday (9/29/23) for Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, involving a stolen vehicle from Van Dusen Street in Newark.

On the current charges Axtell was remanded to the Wayne County Jail and will appear in Newark Village Court on April 17th.