Teen Dies in Overnight Crash

State Police out of Lyons responded to a one vehicle crash on Blue Cut Road in the Town of Arcadia at 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday (10/2).

A 2002 Volkswagen GTI-two door, operated by Jeremy Taylor, age 17, of North Main Street in Newark was westbound when it, for some unknown reason, left the north shoulder of the roadway, struck a sign, and utility pole and ended up on its roof in a corn field.

Taylor was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester with non-life threatening injuries.

His passenger in the vehicle, Deven Jackson, age 16, of Red Creek Road in Red Creek, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police reconstruction experts were called to the scene. The accident is still under investigation.

STATEMENT FROM RED CREEK SCHOOL DISTRICT (October 2, 2018)

The Red Creek Central School district is mourning the loss of Deven Jackson (High

School Junior), who died after a tragic automobile accident Tuesday morning.

Our school community is grieving, and we extend our heartfelt condolences and

sympathy to Deven’s family and friends. Today, our district’s top priority will be supporting the needs of our students and staff. School counselors (including school counselors from area component

districts) will be available to provide counseling and care for all students and staff. As our district moves forward, we will continue to focus on the needs of our students and ensure all necessary supports are provided.