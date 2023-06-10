Newark to Host Annual Wine, Craft Beverage and Artisan festival

The Newark Chamber of Commerce will hold it’s annual Wine, Craft Beverage and Artisan Festival, on Friday, June 16 5:30-8:30 at T. Spencer Night Park on the Erie Canal, 199 VanBuren Street - featuring: live music, local artisans, food and samplings of wine and craft beverages. This event is free unless you would like to try the samplings of wine and craft beverages.

Music will be provided by The Marbletones, well known in the Finger Lakes for their rhythm and classic rock. Pre-Sale tickets and day of the event tickets are available for $20 at: Newark Chamber Office, 199 VanBuren Street, Newark, or at the Lyons National Bank in Newark, 750 W. Miller Street,Newark. (if you wish to purchase tickets online (service charge added) at: https://fb.me/e/2Dovb9DAJ

Rain Location: Newark Fireman’s Field, 100 Barker Parkway, Newark. This event is funded in part by the NYS Canal Corporation and the Erie Canalway National Heritage Corridor.