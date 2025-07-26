Newark’s Legendary Auto Interiors continues to expand

Legendary Auto Interiors, located at 121 West Shore Boulevard in Newark, along the site of the Old Erie Canal. Their unique service in their 27,000 square foot facility, serves a growing need in the older vehicle restoration industry.

Incorporated in 1985, Legendary Auto Interiors is known for their selection of ’60s through ’70’s upholstery and soft trim for muscle cars. Their products are sold online and are a draw at car shows around the country.

The company is now in the process of adding a 5600 square foot addition to their facility. One problem they have to jump is their need to expand their sewing team. The new addition will house all of their current sewing staff as well as their training center.

They hire in-house commercial sewers to construct the upholstery and the business is growing with a constant need to new workers.

“This is an exciting time for us as well as the local community, and we are thrilled to see the opportunity this will bring to all of our team, customers and the community,” said Heather Beckenbach.

Legendary Auto Interiors Ltd. has a showroom which displays a wide range of quality products available for restorations. All of the seats displayed in the showroom have been reconstructed from the salvage yards and backyards, with essential improvement in appearance and comfort.

Production spreads are laid out with precision, and cut with vertical power knives to guarantee accuracy. Like giant puzzles, each upholstery kit is laid out in layers and accurately cut to precision made patterns. From the top to bottom each piece is identical.

Some models are made to order, one at a time, cut by hand by our experienced staff. Hand craftsmanship combined with modern production techniques, yield the maximum quality. Single and multiple needle machines speed accuracy with decorative top and straight stitch sewing, perfecting the authenticity of the restoration. Cut pieces are precisely sewn together with straight and French seams to join the essential parts into subassemblies.

During final assembly sewing, workers combine inserts, listing, cordwelt, and subassemblies into completed upholstery kits ready for installation.

Opportunities for Industrial Sewing positions are always available, with on-the-job training provided.

For more information on a rewarding career, or a job application, stop by 121 West Shore Blvd., Newark.