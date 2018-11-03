No arrests yet in Sodus killings but…

Joshua Niles ex-girlfriend and her husband jailed on charges stemming from a May 2018 incident in Texas.

Questions began circulating immediately after the brutal daytime killings of Joshua Niles, age 28, along with his girlfriend, Amber Washburn, age 24, on Monday October 22.

Joshua had just obtained custody of his two children he had with former girlfriend, Charlene Childers, age 25, in a contentious court battle.

Was the custody battle somehow tied to the killings?

Then came the news, both Childers and her husband, Timothy Dean, age 32, are facing charges stemming from an incident that happened in May in Texas.

Dean was a former police chief in Sunray, Texas, a tiny community with fewer than two-thousand people. Details of Dean’s arrest are still sparse. He was arrested by Texas Rangers, accused of injuring a child. His relationship with the child or the extent of their injuries, are unknown according to published reports.

Dean served as police chief from October 2016 until his arrest in May. He is being held on $1 million dollars bail in Moore County Jail in Texas.

On Monday (10/29) Childers was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant out of Texas as a Fugitive From Justice. She too is accused of “injury to a child” and is being held on No Bail, pending an extradition hearing.

“Our investigation regarding the Monday, October 22nd double homicide in the Village of Sodus has and will continue. I have no other comments at this time as I do not want to compromise our ongoing investigative efforts,” Sheriff Virts.

Childers is scheduled to return to court on November 27.

The two children Childers and Niles had in common were in school in Sodus at the time Niles and Washburn were killed at their residence at 26 Carlton Street in Sodus.

The execution style shooting left Joshua Edwin Niles dead in his driveway. Amber Monique Washburn was shot sitting in their vehicle. With the car in reverse, drifting backwards into the yard at 29 Carlton Street, she bled out as the couple’s autistic son sat in the back seat. The child was later pulled safely out of the vehicle.

Contributions to this story by news partners 13WHAM and CNYCentral