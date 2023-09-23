Powered by Dark Sky
September 23rd 2023, Saturday
No Smoking signs adding Cannabis for County-owned property and vehicles

by WayneTimes.com
September 23, 2023

You would think it would be common sense, but Wayne county figures on covering all bases. Although New York State now allows cannabis use, the County Board of Supervisors has considered its ban in County buildings and vehicles.

For the same safety and health reasons that the County prohibits smoking or vaping on and in their properties (second-hand smoke inhalation and smoke-free air to prevent toxins to others), the inclusion of cannabis restrictions is now being considered. 

A resolution, named as Local Law 7 of 2023 (amending a Local Law from 2015) will be presented at  the next County Board of Supervisors Meeting. Besides updating the Law to include the prohibition of Cannabis use to the No Smoking/Vaping law....all signage at County Buildings will need to be up dated.

This Local Law, in addition to the second hand smoke health concern noted, states that: “the use of cannabis products would be prohibited in this law based on  secondhand marijuana smoke contains many of the same toxins and carcinogenic chemicals found in tobacco smoke and the THC contained in marijuana, responsible for its  psychoactive effects can be passed on to infants and children  through second hand smoke and the fine particulate matter contained in marijuana smoke can cause people of all ages to experience lung irritation, asthma attacks and more frequent respiratory infections or exacerbate health problems.”

Several towns are also discussing an update of their laws for prohibition for cannabis.

The County noted in their law that NO SMOKING signs, using international symbols (where possible) shall be prominently and conspicuously posted at the entrance to all real property where smoking is regulated by this Local Law. 

A civil penalty of $200 for a first offense can be applied; $1,000 for subsequent offenses will be established.

The public hearing will be held on October 17th at 9:05 am. 

