North Rose Middle School teacher charged with Sex Abuse +, involving 12 year-old girl

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Tuesday (8/22) at 3:08 p.m. of a City of Rochester man following an investigation into a complaint from the North Rose Wolcott Middle School.

Anthony Gill, age 33, of Roosevelt Street in Rochester, was arrested for Sex Abuse in the Second Degree and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

It is alleged that, while being a teacher for the North Rose Wolcott School District, Mr. Gill subjected a 12 year-old female student to sexual contact and inappropriately touched the student.

Gill was immediately placed on administrative leave in March 2023 when the District first learned of student concerns. He did not thereafter return to his position.

Law enforcement was immediately contacted and involved, parents of students interviewed were contacted and the District completed and promptly filed with the New York State Education Department the mandatory moral character report and report of child abuse in an educational setting.

Mr. Gill’s employment was terminated in March 2023, following the District’s investigation and within days of the District first learning of concerns related to Mr. Gill. The District is steadfast in taking all actions to keep students safe.

Mr. Gill was in his second year with the district. A background check and employment screening are required prior to hiring. His screening included a search of the New York State Sex Offender Registry. That screening came through with the approval from the State Education Department.

Gill was issued an appearance ticket and is to appear before the Village of Wolcott Court at a later date.

The investigation is continuing. Individuals with additional information are asked to contact Chief Deputy Joe Croft of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 315-946-5783.