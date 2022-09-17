Powered by Dark Sky
September 17th 2022, Saturday
NRW Alumni Art Exhibit begins September 23 with Opening Reception

by WayneTimes.com
September 17, 2022

The 11th Annual Alumni Art Exhibition will be on display in the North Rose-Wolcott Art Gallery from September 23 through October 28, 2022. An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, September 23.

The NRW Alumni Art Show is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. The exhibition will feature the work of artists who graduated from North Rose-Wolcott. Recent work on the exhibit space includes freshly painted walls and a new hanging system for the 2D pieces.

The current artist list boasts 20 alumni with dates of graduation from 1956 to 2009. Several  participants graduated from high school before the two schools merged to form North Rose-Wolcott High School. John Crouse, class of 1956, has been working with wood  most of his life. One of his entries is a beautiful wooden turned plate. It is a 16-inch meat platter made from cherry.

Robyn Chapin Bridson, class of 1992, submitted one of the many paintings she recently created. This acrylic piece, titled Amongst the Flowers, features a sweet mouse snuggled beneath a bouquet of white flowers. Robyn recently joined the staff of the middle school as a 7th grade teacher this fall.

Being able to showcase a variety of the arts, Kendra Granger Cagle, class of 2005, will be exhibiting a graphic art piece. Her work is a board game she designed, including the box, board and all the pieces. 

The show will feature more than 60 pieces of art. The list of participants includes: Chris Trine, Katherine Snyder, Kendra Granger Cagle, Mark Baldridge, Howard Skinner, Roman Perez, John Crouse, Cheyenne Boone, Sabrina Green, Duane Shipley, Kelley Shipley Allen, Michelle Griggs Patterson, Kirby Dunton Carespodi, Robyn Chapin Bridson, Dave Denner, Craig Trine, Mark Williams, Shueston Giuffrida, Mackenzie Gelina, Melissa Francisco Martin and Yvonne Gardner Doyle.

All are welcome to the September 23 reception at North Rose-Wolcott High School, 11631 Salter-Colvin Road, Wolcott. Light refreshments will be served. Brandon Doyle, class of 2004, will be providing some of his infamous cookies for the refreshment table.

