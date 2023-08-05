NY Attorney General continues crackdown on unlicensed pot shops

A local chain of unlicensed marijuana dispensaries is once again under scrutiny from the New York State Attorney General’s Office. On Monday, July 31, seven shops across the region were shut down after allegations that at least one of the locations illegally sold cannabis to underage customers.

The shops, all operating under the “I’m Stuck” brand operated by David Tulley, have been shuttered as NYS Attorney General Letitia James utilized new enforcement powers granted by legislation signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul as part of the 2024 NYS budget.

James says Tulley ignored repeated notices and orders to cease cannabis sales without a license, and that investigators from the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) observed store clerks selling cannabis products to underage customers on multiple occasions.

“David Tulley brazenly violated our laws, cheated taxpayers, and endangered our kids by selling unregulated cannabis to underage customers. Today’s enforcement action should send a clear message that businesses that are selling cannabis without a license will be stopped,” stated Attorney General James in a release issued following the closures.

In addition, the state is seeking civil penalties from seven building owners where Tulley’s stores are located for permitting an unlawful business to operate within their properties. Under the Cannabis Law, building owners can be fined a penalty of $10,000 per day for allowing the unlicensed sale of cannabis at their property.

Locations in Lyons, Macedon, Ontario, and Williamson, Auburn, and Pulaski, were shut down as part of this most recent enforcement with the assistance and support of the New York State Police.

Tulley was arrested earlier in July for Obstruction of a Governmental Administration in the 2nd Degree. It is alleged that he obstructed investigating officers from the Office of Cannabis Management and Department of Taxation and Finance from preforming their official duties while conducting the investigation.

It was also alleged that Tulley drove a vehicle through an area closed off by police tape, that he then entered the structure while officers were inside conducting the investigation and proceeded to lock himself inside the structure along with officers to further interfere with the official investigation.

He appeared in County Court for a preliminary hearing on the state charges and is due back in court September 6th.

A Court Order was issued preventing any of the padlocked locations of his “I’m Stuck” brand from opening back up before that date.