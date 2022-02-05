NY Legislature passes redrawn Districts

Major Changes for Wayne County

even years ago, New Yorkers approved a statewide resolution to help eliminate the State legislature’s oversight of redistricting. An independent commission was selected (5 democrats and 5 republicans) to re-draw the lines, but after months of work, the commission failed to reach a consensus on a single map.

The Democrat-led majority of the Legislature put forth their redistricting plans late in January, and those maps were approved in a vote on Thursday. The new districts will be in force starting January 1, 2023.

According to the plan, the State Senate will continue to have 63 seats, with many newly redrawn districts, including two new districts downstate. Political boundaries throughout upstate have been redrawn with a reduction of districts in the Western New York area.

The State will also lose a seat in Congress going from 27 districts down to 26 because of population loss in the most recent U.S. Census.

New York Republicans will lose three seats in the House of Representatives.

NYGOP Chairman Nick Langworthy concluded: “New York Democrats are so drunk on their own power that they feel comfortable enough to brazenly undermine the will of the voters who twice voted to take map-drawing out of the hands of politicians. Their plan all along has been to subvert the independent process and rig themselves into permanent power. If allowed to stand, these lines will draw a stake through the heart of democracy and put their one-Party supermajority rule on steroids, albeit ensuring New York’s total and permanent destruction.”

What does this mean for

Wayne County representation?

In the New York State Assembly District 130, which is currently served by Brian Manktelow, the proposed new district would allow him to continue to serve all of Wayne County. He would lose Oswego and Cayuga Counties, and would gain the Town of Webster in Monroe County. “I am very disappointed and unhappy to lose those constituents that I currently serve in Oswego and Cayuga Counties, but I am very pleased to represent the Town of Webster. This plan adds about 6,000 more people to my Assembly District,” state Manktelow.

The New York State Senate’s 54th District adds substantially larger coverage for incumbent Senator Pam Helming. Her new district would still include all of Wayne County, but would also include all of Ontario County, and parts of Cayuga, Genesee, and Livingston Counties. The huge district may restrict her visiting with as many constituents as she currently does.

The biggest change for this area, would be the redrawing of the 24th Congressional District. It currently encompasses Onondaga, Wayne, Cayuga and a part of Oswego County, and is now represented by Congressman John Katko. (Katko recently announced that he would not run for re-election).

With the new borders, the 24th District will be a massive one, taking in parts of Niagara County, Erie County, wrapping around most of Monroe County, then along Lake Ontario shoreline to parts of Seneca, Ontario, all of Wayne County, parts of Cayuga, Oswego and Jefferson Counties.

Congressman Chris Jacobs, who currently represents District 27, will lose that district (It is eliminated in the plan).

Jacobs has announced he will run for the chance to represent the new 24th District.

“I am excited to get to better know a few new communities,” said Jacobs in a campaign post.

Wayne County Republican Chair MaryAnne Nicosia-McCarthy, on hearing of the passing of these new districts,stated: “The new maps are a credit to Elbridge Gerry and Gerrymandering. To have the best interests of New Yorkers swept aside for one Party political gain is unconscionable. This County is looking at a loss of population and these maps are trying to eliminate fair representation.” She added: “We look forward to the leadership of Lee Zeldin as Governor along with Pam Helming in the Senate, Brian Manktelow in the Assembly and Chris Jacobs as he seeks reelection in a District that will now includes Wayne County.”