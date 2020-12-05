Official results are now in from General Election; Town/Village outcomes decided

The process was incredibly tough this year, with early voting, absentee voting and in-person voting on Election Day. The Official results in Wayne County, according to the Wayne County Board of Elections are in and filed.

If you want a specific breakdown of a certain candidate’s final numbers, please go to the results printed on Pages B5 and B6 of this issue.

It was one of the largest percentages of voters in Wayne County in year, with a 77% overall turnout.

Surprisingly, the two towns with the largest percent of voter turnout were the Towns of Walworth (84%) and Ontario (82%), neither of which held local elections this year. The large turnout County-wide seemed, of course, to be heavy due to it being a very contentious Presidential Election.

In a Republican-heavy Wayne County, Trump/Pence garnered 26,204 votes to Biden/Harris ticket with 17,456.

In a much watched federal race for 24th District Congressional seat, Republican incumbent John Katko easily defeated Democrat Dana Balter (27,436 to 13,703). He also won State wide.

In Wayne County and statewide, Republican State Senator Pam Helming easily won her re-election over Democrat Shauna O’Toole (Wayne County count was 29,243 to 12,403).

In the 130th Assembly District, Wayne County put Republican incumbent Brian Manktelow back in his position 29,495 to 12,650, over Democrat Scott Comegys. Manktelow also won overall in the State.

Several Towns and Villages were anxiously awaiting the final numbers from close races. Looking at official totals, it does not appear that any winning candidates from November 3rd had their elections overturned.

In the Town of Macedon, Republican Richard Roets won the Town Board seat over Democrat Deborah Napolitano. Final official numbers were: 1865 for Napolitano and 2576 for Roets.

In the Village of Palmyra, Republican incumbent Mayor David Husk retained his seat over Democrat Molly Budziszewski with a final vote of 771 (Husk) to 695 (Budziszewski).

For Palmyra Village Trustees (2) the winners were Republicans Patrick Nolan and Rick Perry. Democrat Challenger Carrie Deming received 702 votes to Nolan’s 899 and Perry’s 895.

In the Village of Sodus Point, a close race for Village Trustee, came down to Laurie Verbridge (291) defeating Laurie Hayden (223).

In the 3-way race for two Trustee seats in Clyde, Roland Kanaley (who was cross endorsed by Democrats and Republicans won with 663 votes, and Republican Michele Nicoletta won with 421 votes. (JoAnn Salerno - 383 and John Jackson - 154 votes were unsuccessful).

In Newark Village, a hotly contested race for two Trustee seats, went to: Republicans Emily Howard (1781) and Chris Burgess (1728), over former Mayor/Democrat Peter Blandino (1500), and Democrat Steve DeRenzo (1296).

Other totals on County, Town and Village races can be found on the Official Results pages. Remember, the votes for State and Federal races, only show the Wayne County Results.

See all official results on B5 & B6