January 20th 2024, Saturday
One man crime spree ends with multiple charges

by WayneTimes.com
January 20, 2024

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reported the arrest on Saturday (1/13) at 4:40 p.m. of Jason R. Johnson, age 36, of Catherine Street in Lyons following multiple investigations.

 Deputies have been investigating reports involving Johnson as far back as June 2023.

Deputies first responded to call of a domestic dispute where is was reported that allegedly Johnson had broken into the residence of another individual. While inside Johnson struck the victim in front of a child and stole the victim’s property before leaving.

In another case involving Johnson it was reported that he allegedly had taken a vehicle without the consent of the owner and refused to return the vehicle. The victim had a Stay Away Order of Protection against Johnson at the time of the incident.

On two different occasions it is reported that allegedly Johnson possessed two forged checks.  He was able to cash one of the checks and attempted to cash the other one without the permission of the owner.

During that time Johnson was also in possession of the vehicle that had been reported stolen. The owner of the checks had an Order of Protection against Johnson at the time. 

In total for all the incidents, Johnson was charged with one count of Harassment in the Second Degree, one count of Endangering the Welfare of a Child, one count of Attempted Petit Larceny, two counts of Petit Larceny, three counts of Contempt in the Second Degree, one count of Grand Larceny in the Third Degree, one count of Burglary in the Second Degree, two counts of Criminal Possession of Stolen Property in the Third Degree and two counts of Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the Second Degree.

Johnson was transported to the Wayne County Jail for centralized arraignment and due to his prior criminal history was held without bail. 

