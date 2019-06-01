Connect with us
One sentenced in Gang Assault in Newark

5 hours ago

Warrants out for the other two defendants who failed to show up in court

Kyle Lucieer

It was back on August 13 in 2018 when Newark Village Police responded to a parking lot fight at Tommy Boy’s restaurant.

The fight started between two patrons, and when security attempted to break up the fight, the security guard, Devin Hall was struck on the head with an unknown object. Security guard Zachary Powell was also assaulted and suffered injuries to his face. Both were treated for their serious injuries.

The fighting continued as others got involved. When patrols arrived, multiple people were fighting in the parking lot but dispersed as State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene.

Kamal Davis

Following the investigation, along with cell phone video shot at the scene, police arrested Kyle Lucieer, age 21 at the time, of 432 West Avenue in Newark on a warrant two weeks later for Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony. At the time he was arraigned on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond due to his extensive criminal history and remained in jail. After nine months of legal bantering, Lucieer plead guilty to 2 counts of Gang Assault 2nd on February 6. He was sentenced last week to 4 years in prison and 2 ½ years of post release supervision.

Kamel M. Davis, age 23, formerly of 508 Vienna Street, Apt. #20 in Newark was arrested on August 20, 2018, for Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a Class C felony. He was arraigned and re- manded to jail on $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond and released after a Rochester Bond company posted bond for him on August 22.

Lawrence Malcom Rogers, age 25, formerly of 11811 Jessica Drive in Wolcott, was also charged with Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony. He bonded out of jail on December 20.

Lawrence Rogers

Both Davis and Rogers failed to show up in County Court for trail set to begin on April 5th and warrants were issued for their arrests.

Anyone with information on either Kamel Davis, or Lawrence Malcom Rogers is asked to call 911.

