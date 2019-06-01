One sentenced in Gang Assault in Newark

It was back on August 13 in 2018 when Newark Village Police responded to a parking lot fight at Tommy Boy’s restaurant.

The fight started between two patrons, and when security attempted to break up the fight, the security guard, Devin Hall was struck on the head with an unknown object. Security guard Zachary Powell was also assaulted and suffered injuries to his face. Both were treated for their serious injuries.

The fighting continued as others got involved. When patrols arrived, multiple people were fighting in the parking lot but dispersed as State Troopers and Sheriff Deputies arrived on the scene.

Following the investigation, along with cell phone video shot at the scene, police arrested Kyle Lucieer, age 21 at the time, of 432 West Avenue in Newark on a warrant two weeks later for Gang Assault 2nd Degree, a Class C Felony. At the time he was arraigned on $10,000 cash/$20,000 bond due to his extensive criminal history and remained in jail. After nine months of legal bantering, Lucieer plead guilty to 2 counts of Gang Assault 2nd on February 6. He was sentenced last week to 4 years in prison and 2 ½ years of post release supervision.