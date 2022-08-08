Ontario man dies in motorcycle crash

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office investigated a motorcycle collision that occurred in the Town of Arcadia, on Sunday (8/7) at 8 p.m. which resulted in one fatality and one injured.

Derick Haak, age 38, of Ridge Road Ontario, was operating a motorcycle northbound on State Route 88 near Chapel Road when he lost control of his cycle. The motorcycle left the roadway colliding into a ditch. The motorcycle then struck a parked vehicle, a mailbox and a tree. Derick Haak was pronounced dead at the scene

Mark Fisher, age 39, of Barclay Road in Sodus was also northbound on Route 88 operating a motorcycle and crashed a short distance down the road. Mr Fisher was transported to Strong Memorial Hospital by Mercy Flight.

Deputies were assisted at the scene by Fairville Fire Department, Mercy Flight and Wayne County ALS.