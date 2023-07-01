Powered by Dark Sky
July 1st 2023, Saturday
Ontario Republicans drop incumbent town supervisor, as new candidate emerges

by WayneTimes.com
July 1, 2023

At the Town of Ontario Republican Caucus on Wednesday, the incumbent Supervisor Frank Robusto was challenged by two contenders.

Over 250 Republican voters and many onlookers and supporters were in attendance at the Wayne Central Performing Arts auditorium.

After nominations and speeches from three candidates, Frank Robusto, Terry Pickett and Ben Aman, the polling numbers did not lead to a clear candidate. 51% of the vote or more is needed to declare a winner. With the votes at 70 for Robusto, 66 for Pickett and 124 for Aman, a second vote was called with Pickett out of the second count.

After sending the registered voters back to the ballot boxes, a young newcomer to politics, Ben Aman was successfully given the nod as Republican candidate for Ontario Town Supervisor for the November ballot. The count was 180 to 69.

“I am honored, delighted and relieved,” said Aman after the win. “I have been considering getting more involved in politics and the town since the last election. I ran the idea past my wife, and I considered what my father (the late John Aman) would have thought about it. I had a lot of support and encouragement and I am grateful. My goal if I win in November is to make Ontario the best it can be.”

It had been a contentious race, with fallout coming from the Ontario Town Board’s recent “Vote of No Confidence” for current Supervisor Robusto.

Aman has been employed with the Ontario Town Recreation Department and has worked as a negotiator with Town employees during pay and benefit talks.

Also during the Caucus, incumbent Town Clerk Shelly LaRocca won the spot for Town Clerk over challenger Annette Eaton. Town Council seats (uncontested) were won by incumbent Joe Catalano and newcomer Kathleen Leszyk. Current Highway Superintendent Abram Boerman won that spot again.

