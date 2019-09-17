Breaking/Featured
Ontario/Wayne Sheriff’s Offices searching for convenience store robber
Pal-Mac’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner returns December 14, 15
Hear Ye! Hear Ye! Ticket sales are about to begin for the Palmyra-Macedon Select Choir’s 27th Annual Madrigal Dinner! While...
Erie Armada celebrates past and looks to future of canal
The Erie Armada is set to debut Saturday, September 21, in Macedon Canal Park, with an immersive experience that combines...
Scores & Updates Boys Varsity Soccer Tuesday, September 12 Williamson 4, Wheatland-Chili 1 Geneva 4, Palmyra-Macedon 1 Sodus 3, North...
Kelley, Myron S. “Mike”
SODUS POINT: Myron S. “Mike” Kelley of Margaretta Rd. Sodus Point passed away at his residence Sunday September 15, 2019....
DuVall, Barton “Chop”
WALWORTH/MACEDON: Died at the Wilmont Cancer Center on September 14, 2019 in Rochester, NY due to complications following esophageal cancer....
Blake, Mary E.
PALMYRA: Died on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the age of 96. Please join the family for a funeral service...