Powered by Dark Sky
°
___
______
  • Low Temp. ___°
  • High Temp. ___°
___
______
January 16th 2021, Saturday
°
   ___
  • TEMPERATURE
    ° | °
  • HUMIDITY
    %
  • WIND
    MPH
  • CLOUDINESS
    %
  • SUNRISE
  • SUNSET
  • SUN 17
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • MON 18
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • TUE 19
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • WED 20
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • THU 21
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
  • FRI 22
    ° | °
    Cloudiness
    %
    Humidity
    %
×
SUBSCRIBE TODAY: Save 40% OFF the newsstand price PLUS get online access FREE!
Subscribe Today: Get Home Delivery PLUS online access

Out-of-control driver smashes into three Lyons buildings

by WayneTimes.com
January 16, 2021

At about 9 a.m. on Friday (1/8) Terrance Rooks, age 65, of Miller Street in Newark reportedly lost control of the vehicle he was operating on Pearl Street, turning a sharp corner on to William Street. During Friday’s accident, it was determined Rooks had been travelling at a high rate of speed and slid down the sidewalk on William Street and ended up in plowing into three buildings. The William Street Tavern at 32 William Street and adjacent County buildings were damage.  Rooks hit the County building so hard, a tire ended up in the building lobby 

File Photo

Rooks, was arrested for a November 19, 2020 for  DWI/DWAI-Drugs and drug possession, including Consumption of an Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle, following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus. He also has two pending Petit Larceny charges pending from September arrests.

It was discovered Rooks was operating the vehicle on last Friday with No Insurance. He was also cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, No Signal, Inadequate Headlights, Littering, Consuming Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and several other charges. 

County Buildings and Grounds  Superintendent, Scott Kolczynski, indicted the damage, to just the county owned building, would be $15,000 to $20,000.

County Administrator Rick House stated the cost may be even higher and since Rooks had no insurance, the cost would fall upon the county.

Rooks was released on appearance tickets for Lyons Court on March 16.

Local Weather

Recent Obituaries

Nicoletta, Donetta C.

CLYDE: Donetta Concetta Nicoletta, 99, died on January 14, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital. A private family service was held at St. John’ s Cemetery in Clyde, New York. Donetta was born on February 20 1921 in Clyde, NY the daughter of the late Louis and Mabel Cornell Petrosino. She married Jame Nicoletta on April […]

Read More
Bissell-Young, Julian Gerald

WILLIAMSON:  Our little angel was called back home to his Lord and Savior on January 11, 2021 before his anticipated birth. Julian was received into heaven under the loving protection of his great grandparents: Andrew and Delores Mitrano and Ruth I. Bissell; uncle: Drew Harrington. Julian is survived by his loving parents: H. Joseph Bissell-Young […]

Read More
© 2019 Times of Wayne County | Portions are © 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or distributed.
twitter-squarefacebook-square