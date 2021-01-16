Out-of-control driver smashes into three Lyons buildings

At about 9 a.m. on Friday (1/8) Terrance Rooks, age 65, of Miller Street in Newark reportedly lost control of the vehicle he was operating on Pearl Street, turning a sharp corner on to William Street. During Friday’s accident, it was determined Rooks had been travelling at a high rate of speed and slid down the sidewalk on William Street and ended up in plowing into three buildings. The William Street Tavern at 32 William Street and adjacent County buildings were damage. Rooks hit the County building so hard, a tire ended up in the building lobby

File Photo

Rooks, was arrested for a November 19, 2020 for DWI/DWAI-Drugs and drug possession, including Consumption of an Open Alcohol Container in a Motor Vehicle, following a traffic stop in the Town of Sodus. He also has two pending Petit Larceny charges pending from September arrests.

It was discovered Rooks was operating the vehicle on last Friday with No Insurance. He was also cited for Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign, No Signal, Inadequate Headlights, Littering, Consuming Alcohol in a Motor Vehicle and several other charges.

County Buildings and Grounds Superintendent, Scott Kolczynski, indicted the damage, to just the county owned building, would be $15,000 to $20,000.

County Administrator Rick House stated the cost may be even higher and since Rooks had no insurance, the cost would fall upon the county.

Rooks was released on appearance tickets for Lyons Court on March 16.