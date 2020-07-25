Palmyra contractor charged in theft of customer’s deposits

State Police Investigators out of Canandaigua and Lyons reported the arrest on Friday (7/17) and agin on Monday (7/20) of Christopher R. Johncox, age 63, of 4060 Armington Road in Palmyra.

Johncox was charged with Grand Larceny in the Third Degree and Grand Larceny in the Fourth Degree after taking deposits for the delivery of concrete from two individuals in Ontario County in the amounts of $2850 and over $3000.

It is also alleged Johncox took a deposit of $4750 from a Palmyra resident last year and never delivered the ordered concrete through his business, All County Concrete. He was picked up at the Ontario County Jail, arraigned and remanded to the Wayne County Jail on No Bail, due to his prior three felony convictions. Johncox had his first scheduled appearance in Palmyra Court this past Friday (7/24).