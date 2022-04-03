Palmyra girl the first in County to achieve Eagle Scout rank

In the Fall of 2019, Scout Leader Nicole Kessler was excited about starting a female BSA Troop in Palmyra. A sponsorship and association through the First Baptist Church of Macedon helped initiate that. A requirement to begin with at least 5 members, was stalled, until Brinley Bruening chose to join.

At age 15, Brinley set her sights on not only giving Scouting a place in her life, but in doing the best she could for her community and her new Troop 6166.

“I had been a Girl Scout and enjoyed that, but I longed for the more adventurous outdoor Boy Scouting experience,” explained Brinley. She said that her significant other, Zach Kessler had been working on earning his Eagle Scout Rank, and she wanted that also.

Brinley worked hard for her badges. and participated in Scouting events and community services.

“My first earned badge was for “First Aid”, and, ironically I was suffering from a concussion I received a few days earlier in track practice. I had committed to earning the badge, so I prodded through and did my CPR work to earn my badge,”

she recalled.

As she was approaching her final years of high school at Palmyra-Macedon, Brinley set her goal – to earning the 21 merit badges to reach her Eagle Scout award before her 18th birthday.

Her Eagle project was planned by reaching out to her grandfather John Bruening, who is the Post Commander of the Palmyra VFW. Seeking to find a helpful and doable service to the Post, she asked to be allowed to resurface and repaint all 11 of the outdoor benches at the Post. Permission was granted, and the planning began.

“ I just wanted to give back to the Post. I spent a lot of time there growing up, and my grandfather has been involved most of his life.”

To complete an Eagle Scout Project, a Scout must coordinate, plan, seek and gain funding, then complete the goal before their 18th birthday. This timeline was difficult with the pandemic, but Brinley received a special dispensation to complete her project near to her 18th birthday, but just slightly after.

The project was completed, in two days, with the help of about 18 volunteers, which she led and oversaw - as an Eagle Scout project is all about leadership and delegation of work.

Brinley was honored at her Eagle Scout Ceremony, with members of her female BSA Troop 6166, and those of Troop 166 the male troop, and family and friends cheering her on. She is the daughter of Eric Bruening and Lesley Burger.

Brinley becomes the first female Boy Scout in Wayne County to earn this honor. She is the 7th female Eagle Scout in the Seneca Waterways Council.

Now a freshman at Syracuse University, studying Mechanical Engineering, Brinley reflects back.

“I encourage all young people to get involved with scouting.”

There are currently 12 young ladies in Boy Scout Troop 6166, ages 11 to 18, and several are getting close to their Eagle Scout completions. As you age out from scouting at 18, there will be room for new members in the Troop.

Sure, there’s the adventure, the camping, and the skills, but the real genius of scouting is the leadership opportunities it provides. Scouts BSA has been developing the leaders of tomorrow for 110+ years! Girls in Scouting are learning lifelong lessons they’ll use to be successful throughout their lifetime. 31,000 girls have joined Scouts BSA since February 2019.

Those who have earned the Eagle Scout rank count it among their most treasured achievements.