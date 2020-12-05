Palmyra man arrested for emergency room assault

Michael Wiley

Newark Village Police reported the arrest on Thursday (12/3) of Michael Wiley, age 33, of 1688 Route 21 in Palmyra for an incident at the Newark-Wayne Hospital on March 12.

It is alleged Wiley, while a patient in the Emergency Room at Newark-Wayne Hospital, fought with a nurse and security guard while being treated, causing injuries to the victims and breaking a pair of glasses.

Wiley was charged with Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree; Assault in the Third Degree; and Harassment in the Second Degree.

Wiley was already being held in jail on charges from a November 22 incident. Two State Troopers were injured while attempting to take Wiley into custody on outstanding warrants for Failure to Appear on a June 26th case for Menacing in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in Lyons.

Wiley was taken into custody on the November 22 incident and charged with two counts of Felony Assault in the Second Degree; two counts of Felony Assault-Intent to Cause Injury, Resisting Arrest; Criminal Mischief in the Fourth Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

Wiley was remanded to jail on No bail, for the Assault on the Troopers and the outstanding warrants.

In the new case, Wiley was again arraigned and remanded back to jail, to appear in Newark Village Court on the new charges.