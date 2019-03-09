Palmyra man charged with Production, Distribution, Receipt, and Possession of Child Pornography

U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy, Jr. announced on Monday (3/4) that David Gfeller, age 34, of Fayette Street in Palmyra, was arrested and charged by criminal complaint with Production, Distribution, Receipt, and Possession of Child Pornography. The charges carry a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison, lifetime supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle P. Rossi, who is handling the case, stated that according to the complaint, on February 12, 2019, Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations in Buffalo received information from an international law enforcement network. A series of pornographic photos allegedly involving a young boy were first discovered by Belgian police in December of 2017, according to court documents. Authorities in various other countries, including Germany, Italy, Portugal, and France, depicting a prepubescent minor in child pornography, led back to the possibility that the origin was in Western New York.

With assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, HSI Agents used data associated with the images to locate the residence in which the images were produced.

Court paperwork shows that, through analysis of the metadata in the photographs, authorities were able to identify the time zone in which the photographs were taken. Further analysis led to the discovery of Gfeller’s name in the metadata. Gfeller’s residence was confirmed to be the one shown in the pornographic images through “photographs of the home’s interior via Facebook and Zillow.com.”

On Friday (3/1), Agents executed a search warrant at the residence in Palmyra, where they located the victim and arrested Gfeller for his role in producing the child pornography.

Court documents state that, after being read his Miranda rights, Gfeller told investigators he had been making child pornography of the child for three years.

“To sum up: Fortunately, we were able to locate a victim, a real victim, and hopefully stop what was going on,” said Resnick. “These charges are serious charges. The production itself carries a mandatory minimum of 15 years, up to 30 years. So this is a substantial crime.”

Gfeller, who is married with two young children, made an initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan W. Feldman and a detention hearing on Tuesday (3/5).

He is expected to return to court Friday. That is when a judge will decide if Gfeller can post bail or if he will stay behind bars. For now, he remains in police custody.

The criminal complaint is the result of an investigation by Homeland Security Investigations, under the direction of Special Agent-in-Charge Kevin Kelly, with assistance from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and the New York State Police.