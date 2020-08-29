Palmyra man flees on foot after traffic stop in Lyons

State Troopers out of Lyons received a 911 report of an erratic driver on Sunday (8/23) at 6:47 p.m. The vehicle was located on Route 31 in the Town of Lyons and Troopers conducted a traffic stop.

Troopers smelled alcohol and the driver was asked to exit the vehicle. He told the Troopers he had no license and took off running. After a very brief chase, Robert J. Livingston, age 49, of Market Street in Palmyra was taken into custody.

Livingston was subsequently arrested for Obstructing Governmental Administration in the Second Degree, Resisting Arrest, Fleeing From a Police Officer, Felony Aggravated Unlicensed Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Felony Driving While Intoxicated and Refusal to Submit to a Breath Test.

Records show Livingston had two prior DWI convictions and he was sentenced in May, 2019 to six months (weekends) in jail upon a DWI conviction.

Livingston’s vehicle was towed from the scene of the stop and he was released on appearance tickets for Lyons Town Court.